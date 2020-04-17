Nwam LLC Buys 16,996 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,379,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,701,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

