Nwam LLC Buys 3,408 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.77. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

