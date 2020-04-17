Nwam LLC Buys 986 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,169,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,917,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

