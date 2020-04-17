Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 429.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Paypal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

PYPL traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,557,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

