Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $89.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

