Nwam LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 465.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,644. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,482,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

