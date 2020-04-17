Nwam LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 134.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.33. 4,011,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

