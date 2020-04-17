Nwam LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,737,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,765,914. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.