Nwam LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,257.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,717. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,201.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,313.81. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.