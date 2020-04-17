Nwam LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $1,263.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,797. The firm has a market cap of $872.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,314.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

