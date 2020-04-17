Nwam LLC Purchases 20,260 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 78,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 413,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 102,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

