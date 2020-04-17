Nwam LLC Purchases 2,278 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $139.20. 5,290,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,961. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

