Nwam LLC Purchases 9,473 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 164.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.85. 7,242,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,434. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.20. The stock has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

