Nwam LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.13. 1,220,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.