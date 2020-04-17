Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,358,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,889,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $259.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

