Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.35.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,278,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,020,013. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

