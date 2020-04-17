Nwam LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 56.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

PCAR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.19. 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,062. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

