Nwam LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $193,486,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,063,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,175. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.