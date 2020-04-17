Nwam LLC Sells 7,628 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,584 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

