NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.58.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.01. 2,981,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

