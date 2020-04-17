Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Down 27.6%

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s stock price fell 27.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.18, 2,076,057 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 576% from the average session volume of 307,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several analysts recently commented on OBLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.87.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.61% and a negative return on equity of 186.35%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Obalon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

