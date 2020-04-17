OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 65,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $31.71. 1,300,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,506. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.