Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.95. 3,051,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,964. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

