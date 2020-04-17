Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

RLY stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

