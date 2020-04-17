Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 651 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Shares of MA traded down $10.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.76. 11,398,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,339. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $272.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

