Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,105,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,240,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

