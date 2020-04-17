Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,873 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 169.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $199.85. 7,242,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.20. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

