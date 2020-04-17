Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.77. 157,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.