Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.79. 1,220,971 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.