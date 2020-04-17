Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,438,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,852,000 after buying an additional 361,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,311,000 after acquiring an additional 346,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,786,000 after buying an additional 312,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,616,000 after acquiring an additional 442,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.09. 8,229,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,611,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

