Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 562.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

CVX traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,259,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,619. The stock has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

