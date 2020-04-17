Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.05. 6,121,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

