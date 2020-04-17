Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.82. 556,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,020. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.66 and its 200 day moving average is $246.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.11.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.