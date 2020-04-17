Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

VZ stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 17,781,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,710,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

