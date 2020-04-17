Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 279,569 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 653,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,398,000 after acquiring an additional 233,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18,871.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 396,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 394,608 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 808,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

