Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $213.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,703,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,672,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.