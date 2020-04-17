Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

NYSE T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.16. 32,379,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,701,453. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.