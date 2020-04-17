Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 122,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,364,000.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

