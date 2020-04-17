Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $457,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,502,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,677,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after buying an additional 2,753,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after buying an additional 1,640,631 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,698. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.55.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

