Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,349. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $200.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average is $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

