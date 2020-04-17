PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,263.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,797. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $872.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,205.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

