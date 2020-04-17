PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Acquires 2,933 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.66.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $57.32. 19,695,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,852,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.