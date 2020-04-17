PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 87,542,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,485,352. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

