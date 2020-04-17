PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 69,789 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 4,823,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,366. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

