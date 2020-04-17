PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Buys 305 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.56. 11,081,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,695,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

