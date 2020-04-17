PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 365,472 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after buying an additional 320,977 shares during the period.

VT traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.36. 1,693,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

