PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Cuts Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 1.6% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 5,845,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,592. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

