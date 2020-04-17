PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,578 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.9% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,584 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

