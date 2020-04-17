PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 298.3% in the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 175.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,295,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.01. 2,940,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,808. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67.

