PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.51. 11,875,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,813,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.69.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

